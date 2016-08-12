Kunlun Red Star get into another ice battle at Kazakhstan President's Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Newcomers of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) Kunlun Red Star based in Beijing, China got into another mass fight during the match against HC Admiral, Kazinform has learnt from Shaiba.kz.

The fight began after Admiral captain Oscars Bartulis was hit in the head.



The clubs were vying for the third place at the Kazakhstan President's Hockey Cup in Astana.



Earlier Kazinform reported that Kunlun Red Star clashed with hosts - HC Barys. Barys received the 5:0 technical victory in that match.



