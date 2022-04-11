Kurmangazy Isskaziyev named Acting Chairman of KazMunayGas Board

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – By the decision of the Board of Samruk Kazyna JSC, Kurmangazy Isskaziyev was named Acting Chairman of KazMunayGas Board, Kaiznform cites the press service of the company.

Kurmangazy Isskaziyev is a graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute. In 2006, he became a candidate in geology and mineralogy at the Tomsk Polytechnic University. In 2021, he received his Ph.D. in geology and mineralogy from the Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas.

His professional career began in 1985 at Embaneft, where he rose from the ranks as an operator to the Director-General of Embaneft.

Between 2006 and 2008, he was Deputy Director, Director of the Geology and Development Department at KazMunayGas Exploration Production JSC.

In 2008 and 2015, he took different positions at the National Company KazMunayGas.

From 2015 to 2018, he was Director-General of Embamunaygas, KazMunayGas Exploration Production JSC.

In 2018 and 2020, he acted as Deputy Chairman for Exploration, Development, and Oilfield Services and Deputy Chairman for Geology and Development of the Board of the National Company KazMunayGas.

In 2020, he was Director-General of KazMunayGas Exploration Production JSC.

In February 2022, he was appointed as Deputy Chairman of the Board of KazMunayGas Exploration Production JSC.