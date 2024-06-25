Kurmangazy National Academic Orchestra of Folk Instruments celebrates its 90th anniversary

Kazakhstan’s Kurmangazy National Academic Orchestra of Folk Instruments celebrates today its 90th anniversary, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Ministry of Culture and Information.

Kurmangazy National Academic Orchestra of Folk Instruments is the first professional and unique orchestra in the history of Kazakhstan’s instrumental music art. The orchestra acquainted the entire world with the Kazakh culture and melodies of the steppes, incomparable in their beauty, and its unique musical instruments.

Photo credit: Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan

Founded in 1934 by Akhmet Zhubanov, in different years the orchestrat was led by outstanding composers Shamgon Kazhgaliyev and Nurgissa Tlendiyev. In 1944, the orchestra was named after great Kazakh musician and dombra player Kurmangazy Sagyrbaiuly. In 1978, it gained the status of an academic orchestra, and in 1984, it was awarded the Order of Peoples’ Friendship. In 2020, by a presidential decree, it was awarded the status of the national orchestra.

Today the orchestra unites 135 people and gives more than 1,000 concerts annually, with the repertoire including over 5,000 compositions.

On the occasion of its jubilee, the orchestra plans to hold a number of events in Kazakhstan and abroad. The orchestra plans to visit Turkmenistan and perform in Ashgabat.

The celebrations will end with a gala concert.

