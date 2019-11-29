EN
    10:16, 29 November 2019 | GMT +6

    Kurmangazy Orchestra to give concert in Beijing

    None
    None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM The Kurmangazy Kazakh State Academic Orchestra of Folk Instruments will give a concert The Great Steppe Melodies at the National Grand Theatre, also known as Beijing National Center for the Performing Arts, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The concert will be held on December 5 as part of the World Music Series project. The orchestra will perform the works of Kazakh and foreign composers such as Kurmangazy, Turkesh, Nurgissa Tlendiyev, Dauletkerei, Abai, Mozart, Brahms.

    The World Music Series project is initiated by the National Grand Theatre back to 2010. Artists from more than 50 countries performed there.

    Culture
