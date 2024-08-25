EN
    22:30, 25 August 2024

    Kurmangazy’s kui Adai sounds at the top of Elbrus

    Photo credit: Video screenshot

    26-year-old climber of Kazakhstan, Alibek Kaiyrbek, has finished his ascent of Mount Elbrus where he performed Kurmangazy’s kui "Adai" on dombra, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    A video of him playing the Kazakh traditional instrument at the top of Elbrus went viral on social media.

    Alibek is the eldest of six children in his family. He grew up in Kokshetau and studied at the Secondary School No 19. Upon graduation from the Shabyt National University of Arts, he joined the orchestra of the Kalibek Kuanyshbayev Theater in Astana.  

    Photo credit: Alibek Kaiyrbekov's personal archive

    According to his father Amangeldy Kaiyrbekov, Alibek began intensive training six months before the ascent.

    “He took a leave of absence, then joined a group of climbers and together they reached the peak. He climbed 5,642 meters! He took a dombra and the flag of Kazakhstan with him. And at the top of Elbrus he played the kui "Adai." All his relatives, friends and colleagues admire his perseverance. We all believed that he will succeed!” added Amangeldy Kairbekov

