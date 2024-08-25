Kurmangazy’s kui Adai sounds at the top of Elbrus

26-year-old climber of Kazakhstan, Alibek Kaiyrbek, has finished his ascent of Mount Elbrus where he performed Kurmangazy’s kui "Adai" on dombra, Kazinform News Agency reports.

A video of him playing the Kazakh traditional instrument at the top of Elbrus went viral on social media.

Alibek is the eldest of six children in his family. He grew up in Kokshetau and studied at the Secondary School No 19. Upon graduation from the Shabyt National University of Arts, he joined the orchestra of the Kalibek Kuanyshbayev Theater in Astana.

Photo credit: Alibek Kaiyrbekov's personal archive

According to his father Amangeldy Kaiyrbekov, Alibek began intensive training six months before the ascent.