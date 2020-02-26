EN
    14:48, 26 February 2020 | GMT +6

    Kuwait announces two new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 11

    KUWAIT. KAZINFORM - The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health on Tuesday announced two new cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 11.

    In a statement to the Kuwait News Agency, KUNA, the ministry said the two patients are related to the passengers who recently arrived from Iran and tested positive.

    The ministry added that the patients are in a stable condition and receiving the required medical treatment in hospital.

    Source: WAM


