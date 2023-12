KUWAIT. KAZINFORM Kuwait crude oil plunged US$3.08 during Tuesday's trading sessions to reach US$105.62 per barrel (pb), compared with US$108.70 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said Wednesday.

Brent futures edged 51 cents higher to reach $100.54 pb and West Texas Intermediate (WTA) gained 53 cents to $94.42 pb, WAM reports.