EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:20, 17 January 2024 | GMT +6

    Kuwait forms new government

    Kuwait
    Photo credit: pixabay.com

    Kuwait's newly appointed Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah completed the formation of his new government on Wednesday, official news agency KUNA reported, Xinhua reports. 

    Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah approved members of the new cabinet nominated by the prime minister, which consists of 13 ministers, according to KUNA.

    Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya was appointed foreign minister, while Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah was named as deputy prime minister, minister of defense, and acting minister of interior.

    Sheikh Mishal became Kuwait's 17th ruler on Dec. 20, 2023, succeeding his half-brother, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who had passed away at the age of 86.

    On the same day, he accepted the resignation of the former cabinet, led by Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the son of the late emir. The new emir appointed Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah as prime minister on Jan. 4.

    Tags:
    World News
    Адлет Сейлханов
    Author
    Адлет Сейлханов
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!