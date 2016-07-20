Kuwait is Kazakhstan’s reliable partner in Arab world – Kazakh Diplomat (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Ambassador to Kuwait Almas Abdramanov gave a briefing today at the office of the Kazakh MFA in Astana.

The briefing was held as part of the MFA’s "New Opportunities" Program.

The Ambassador informed about the state and prospects of development of the Kazakh-Kuwaiti relations. He noted that Kuwait is a reliable partner of our country in the Arab world which supports many Kazakhstani initiatives including the convocation of the Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, the Congress of the World and Traditional Religions Leaders and adoption of the Universal Declaration on Building the Nuclear Weapon Free World etc.

The Diplomat told about intensification of attraction of Kuwaiti investments in various sectors of Kazakhstan economy. Kuwaiti investors and partners are interested in the process and technologies of metal processing, development of agro-industrial complex and stock-breeding in Kazakhstan. Agriculture, oil and gas, defense and banking spheres were named among the promising areas for cooperation.

A.Abdramanov told also that on 2-3 November 2016 Kuwait will host the 4th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Kuwait Intergovernmental Commission for Trade-Economic and Cultural-Humanitarian Cooperation during which the sides plan to discuss further development of the bilateral relations including mutual simplification of visa regime.





