    16:59, 05 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Kuwait joined Islamic Organization for Food Security

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The State of Kuwait has joined the Islamic Organization for Food Security, Kazakh MFA informs citing the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

    “Kuwait participated in the 7th Islamic Conference of Food Security Ministers held in the capital city of Kazakhstan. The Statement on establishment of the first Islamic Organization for Food Security was adopted at this meeting,” the Agency says.

    The new organization immediately held the first meeting of its General Assembly in Astana. Ambassador of Kuwait to Kazakhstan Tareq Abdullah Al-Faraj noted that “Kuwait has taken all required steps to become a full-fledged member of the IOFS.” The Diplomat thanked Kazakhstan for organization of the Conference, which, in his opinion, was successful.

