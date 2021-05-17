Kuwait reports 828 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

KUWAIT. KAZINFORM - Kuwait announced 828 new coronavirus cases and six related deaths in the past 24 hours, reported Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), WAM reports.

The state news agency quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 291,629 and deaths to 1,693.

The ministry added that 1,028 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, bringing the total recoveries to 277, 820.