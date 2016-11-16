EN
    10:20, 16 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Kuwait sees progress in cultural relations with Kazakhstan

    KUWAIT. KAZINFORM "The relations between Kuwait and Kazakhstan made some headway," according to Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs of Kuwait Sheikh Salman Sabah Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah.

    The Minister said it at a meeting with Ambassador of Kazakhstan to this country Almas Abdramonov.

    The sides discussed bilateral relations in media and youth spheres, Kazinform refers to Kuwait News Agency.

    Besides, Abdramonov thanked the Kuwaiti Minister for his efforts in development of cultural ties between the countries.

     

