Kuwait thanks Kazakhstan for joint work in UNSC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kuwait thanks Kazakhstan for a fruitful joint work in the UN Security Council, Ambassador of Kuwait to Kazakhstan Tareq Abdullah Al-Faraj says, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Last year, Kuwait and Kazakhstan jointly performed their missions as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council. The two countries worked over a wide range of issues of the UNSC agenda which were coordinated both at the level of foreign ministers and leadership of the states. This proves that both sides have a common vision of many international issues due to which significant results were achieved. Taking this opportunity, I would like to thank Kazakhstan for the work conducted during its non-permanent membership in the UNSC, especially, for its active and great contribution to the support of international peace and security," said Tareq Abdullah Al-Faraj at a reception held on the occasion of the 58th anniversary of the National Day and 28th anniversary of liberation of the State of Kuwait.



Both Kuwait and Kazakhstan aspire to further development of their bilateral relations, he said.



"We hope for further cooperation in various sectors in future," the Ambassador stressed.



In turn, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko noted that Kuwait was a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in Arab world.

"We appreciate the efforts of Kuwait aimed at development of the bilateral dialogue and deepening of our political and economic interaction. First of all, I would like to point out the importance of the Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation between our countries which has a serious potential for mutually beneficial development," the Vice Minister said.



Kazakhstan and Kuwait established diplomatic relations on January 11, 1993.