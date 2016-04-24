Kuwait to DNA test everyone, including tourists. No exceptions

KUWAIT CITY. KAZINFORM - According to Traveller 24, Kuwait is going to become the first nation in the world to conduct total mandatory DNA tagging, which applies both to their own population and tourists.

The legislation that will make DNA tagging mandatory will come in effect later this year. After that each and every person entering the country will undergo a mandatory DNA sampling. This will be done by taking samples of saliva or blood (by person's choice). Refusing to undergo such procedure will cause "consequences" that have yet to be specified, Sputniknews.com reports.

According to Kuwaiti officials, this measure will help in crime investigations and keeping track of people but, they claimed, the practice won't affect people's freedom or privacy.

Kuwait will become the first country in the world to implement total DNA tagging and to create a national security DNA database. In order to do that, a sampling station will be deployed in the Kuwait National Airport. Mobile DNA testing centers will move through the state, performing DNA testing on people in a way, similar to ID check by a policeman. The DNA tagging will only be used for "criminal security purposes" according to Kuwaiti officials.