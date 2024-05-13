Kuwaiti doctors to perform free surgeries for children with pathologies in Kyrgyzstan

A team of doctors from Kuwait arrived in Kyrgyzstan to perform free operations on children with pathologies, Kabar cites the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev met the guests at the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare.

Doctors will operate free of charge for 4 days from May 13 to May 16, 2024, on children with pathologies of the visual organs, maxillofacial area and genitourinary system, the report said.

It is noted that in total the group included 18 doctors and 10 paramedical personnel with their own equipment and medical products.