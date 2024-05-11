Kuwaiti emir dissolves National Assembly

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Friday ordered the dissolution of the National Assembly and suspended certain constitutional provisions for up to four years, the country's state television reported, Xinhua reports.

In a televised speech announcing the decision, Sheikh Mishal accused some members of the parliament of obstructing ministerial appointments and challenging "the exclusive constitutional right" for him as the head of state to "select the Prime Minister and the cabinet members."

Broadcasted by Kuwait's state television, he said, "No room had been left for hesitation or delay in making tough decisions to save this country and secure its highest interests."

"We find some escalating to interfere in the core of the Emir's powers and intervening in his choice of his Crown Prince, forgetting that this is an explicit and clear constitutional right of the Emir," he noted.

Sheikh Mishal stressed that parliamentary proposals should serve the national economy and be within the framework of the development plan. However, some proposals were a waste of national wealth and resources for no public goods.

He added that the unhealthy atmosphere that Kuwait has experienced in the past years has encouraged the spread of corruption to most state facilities, security, and economic institutions, affecting the justice system.

He noted that no one is above the law, and whoever embezzles public funds will be punished, pointing to the actions of some governments that have passed serious violations and transgressions due to parliamentary pressure.

On April 4, Kuwaiti voters cast ballots to elect members of the National Assembly in the first parliamentary election held after Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah assumed power in the country.

The election came after the dissolution of the previous parliament on Feb. 15, 2024. According to the vote count the next day, 50 deputies, including one woman, were selected from a pool of 200 candidates.