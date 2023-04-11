Kuwaiti media outlet debuts AI-generated news presenter

KUWAIT CITY. KAZINFORM - A Kuwaiti media outlet has unveiled a virtual news presenter generated using artificial intelligence, with plans for her to read online bulletins, Kazinform cites WAM.

«Fedha» appeared on the Twitter account of the Kuwait News website on Saturday. The site is affiliated with the Kuwait Times, founded in 1961 as the Gulf region's first English-language daily.

«I'm Fedha, the first presenter in Kuwait who works with artificial intelligence at Kuwait News. What kind of news do you prefer? Let's hear your opinions,» she said in classical Arabic.

Abdullah Boftain, deputy editor-in-chief for both outlets, said the move is a test of AI's potential to offer «new and innovative content».