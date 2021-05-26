EN
Trends:
    Kyiv hosts Kurultai of Kazakhs

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, is playing a host to the Kurultai of Kazakhs, living there, the Otandastar Fund press service reports.

    Kazakh Ambassador to Ukraine Darkhan Kaletayev addressed those gathered. As stated there, the Kazakh diaspora works for raising spiritual, cultural, economic ties with Kazakhstan. President of the Association of representatives of ethnic arts, deputy chairman of the national communities of Rada, merited artist of Ukraine Inesh Kdyrova expressed gratitude for strong friendly relations between the Ukrainian and Kazakh people.

    A new head of the association was elected at the Kurultai. Those present summed up suggestions and opinions concerning the projects and programs completed as of now. It is noteworthy the compatriots who took an active part in social work were awarded the notes of thanks on behalf of the Kazakh Ambassador to Ukraine and Otandastar Fund.


    Ukraine Kazakhstan Culture Society
