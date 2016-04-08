Kylie Minogue and Jess Glynne among stars to perform at Queen's 90th birthday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kylie Minogue, Jess Glynne and opera singer Katherine Jenkins will be among the stars to perform at the Queen's 90th birthday celebrations.

The event, which is part of a four-night celebration, will be hosted by Ant and Dec in May on the private grounds of Windsor Castle.

Also performing will be soul singer Beverley Knight, actor Martin Clunes and Wolf Hall star Damian Lewis.

Ant and Dec said they were "honoured to be hosting the special celebration".

The celebration will tell the story of the Queen's life, from her birth in 1926 to her coronation in 1953, and her reign spanning more than 60 years.

Other stars making an appearance will be singer Alfie Boe, Star Wars leading man John Boyega, singer-songwriter James Blunt and Downton Abbey star Jim Carter.

Absolutely Fabulous comedian Jennifer Saunders, stage and screen actress Imelda Staunton and presenter Alan Titchmarsh will also participate in the celebration.

Hosts Ant and Dec said: "This spectacular evening will bring together some of the best known names in the entertainment world who will perform with 900 horses and 1,500 participants to mark this very special birthday."

The event will be broadcast by ITV on 15 May.

