    08:11, 13 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Kyodo News congratulates Kazinform on 95th anniversary

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kyodo News Masaki Fukuyama has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Director General of Kazinform International News Agency Mr. Dauren Diyarov on the occasion of Kazinform's 95th anniversary.

    "On behalf of Kyodo News, I would like to express my congratulations on the 95th anniversary of the foundation of Kazinform International Information Agency. Your news agency has been a reliable and efficient source of information on politics, economy, sports, culture and other key components of Kazakhstan. As Kyodo signed a memorandum with Kazinform in December 2014 to strengthen and develop bilateral cooperation in the field of information service exchange, I am delighted to celebrate the 95th anniversary of Kazinform. I hope that Kazinform and Kyodo will develop friendly and cooperative relations in line with the memorandum to help people in both countries deepen mutual understanding through our reporting. I wish you and Kazinform all the best and expect further success under your leadership," the congratulatory letter reads.

