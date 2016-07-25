Kyrgystan responds to Turkish MFA’s statement about «Gulen and His Gang"

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan responded to the statement of the Turkish Foreign Ministry about "Gulen and his gang".

Recall, Kazakh media reported that Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaking at a rally in support of democracy in Alanya, called on Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Erlan Abdyldaev to change attitudes to "Gulen and his gang".

"I called my Kyrgyz counterpart. This band is one of the most powerful in Kyrgyzstan. I told my brother, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, "If you do not change the attitude towards them, then we will change the attitude to you. We wait for the support from our brothers, not to turn away from his brother. In these difficult days, you have to prove our brotherhood," he said.

Note that the matter is about private schools in Kyrgyzstan, which allegedly financed by the Turkish public figure Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused of an attempted coup on the night of July 16.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that they carefully studied the statement of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Mr. Mevlut Cavusoglu with respect to the activities of these educational institutions in Kyrgyzstan.

"Turkey is a brotherly country of Kyrgyzstan, our people have long historical ties. We are sympathetic to the concerns of Turkish officials. But at the same time would like to remind that Kyrgyzstan, first of all is the independent, sovereign state, which is able to understand and decide what is good and what is bad. We think at least incorrect, when the Minister of Foreign Affairs of one country indicates another state on the need to take certain steps, in the language of ultimatums and blackmail.

Yes, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic has received an appeal of the Turkish side regarding Turkish private educational institutions on the territory of Kyrgyzstan. The Kyrgyz side is studying it carefully, and will take appropriate and timely action, if necessary. There are certain legal regulations, obligations of the parties, and other issues. But all these are exclusively internal affair of our country," the ministry said, Kabar reported.