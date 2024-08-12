Kyrgyz air carrier launches flights to Tashkent

Kyrgyzstan's "TezJet" air carrier begins regular passenger flights between Bishkek and Tashkent, Trend reports with reference to the press service of Uzbekistan Airports.

The first flight to the Uzbek capital is scheduled for September 3.

The transportation will be operated on McDonnell Douglas MD-80 (M83) aircraft, with a frequency of four flights per week - on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Founded in 2013, TezJet is based at Manas Airport in Bishkek and operates flights to various cities in Kyrgyzstan.