EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:58, 12 August 2024 | GMT +6

    Kyrgyz air carrier launches flights to Tashkent

    Kyrgyz air carrier launches flights to Tashkent
    Photo credit: pixabay.com

    Kyrgyzstan's "TezJet" air carrier begins regular passenger flights between Bishkek and Tashkent, Trend reports with reference to the press service of Uzbekistan Airports.

    The first flight to the Uzbek capital is scheduled for September 3.

    The transportation will be operated on McDonnell Douglas MD-80 (M83) aircraft, with a frequency of four flights per week - on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

    Founded in 2013, TezJet is based at Manas Airport in Bishkek and operates flights to various cities in Kyrgyzstan.

    Tags:
    Uzbekistan Central Asia Kyrgyzstan Tourism
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Currently reading
    x