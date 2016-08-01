Kyrgyz Ambassador to Japan Ch.Aidarbekov visited Yamaguchi prefecture

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM On 27-28 July 2016 Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Japan Chingiz Aidarbekov made a working trip to Yamaguchi prefecture, where he met with Governor of Yamaguchi Mr. Tsugumasa Muraoka, heads of local industrial companies, as well as visited Kihara Works Co.Ltd. and Mikasa factories the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reports.

During the meeting with Governor Muraoka the sides discussed prospects of bilateral economic cooperation. In particular, the sides exchanged views on the possibility of supplying equipment for agricultural processing to Kyrgyzstan, taking into account the best practices of Yamaguchi Prefecture in this direction.



Following the meeting, in order to promote the tourism potential of the Kyrgyz Republic Ambassador gave an interview to a local TV companies and news agencies, Kazinform refers to Kabar.



Negotiations with the business community have been carried out to promote contacts between entrepreneurs of Kyrgyzstan and Japan, as well as to import advanced Japanese technologies on processing of agricultural products.



Kihara Works Co.,Ltd. was founded in 1951. The Company's line of business includes the manufacturing of farm machinery and equipment.

Mikasa specializes in the production of organic food powders from natural fruits and vegetables.