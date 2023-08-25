Kyrgyz and Kazakh Ministries of Internal Affairs sign memorandum on strengthening cooperation

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM On August 24 in Cholpon-Ata a bilateral meeting of the Ministers of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Ulan Niyazbekov and Kazakhstan Marat Akhmetzhanov took place.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, the leaders discussed issues of interdepartmental partnership and signed a Memorandum between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic on strengthening cooperation in the field of preventing, detecting, suppressing and solving crimes, as well as interaction in the field of protecting public order and ensuring public safety , training and advanced training of personnel, Kabar reports.

Niyazbekov emphasized that the development of cooperation between departments is based not only on joint activities, but also on the brotherhood of the two peoples, which undoubtedly has a positive effect on the results of common efforts. Today's meeting provided an opportunity to discuss ways to address important issues of law enforcement.

In turn, the Kazakh Minister emphasized the high level of partnerships and expressed his readiness to provide further assistance in all areas of cooperation.

The parties noted the friendly and multifaceted nature of the joint activities of the law enforcement agencies of the fraternal countries and expressed confidence that it will continue to strengthen in the interests of the security of the citizens of the two states.