Kyrgyz audience greet Astana Opera’s soloist with thunderous applause

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On September 23, Astana Opera’s ballet soloist, laureate of international and republican competitions Serik Nakyspekov performed with great success in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek. At the Gala Evening of ballet stars, held at the Abdylas Maldybayev Kyrgyz National Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, the Kazakh dancer impressed the audience with his professional skills and talent, the press service of Astana Opera informs.

This autumn is special for both Astana Opera and Abdylas Maldybayev Kyrgyz National Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, as both opera houses opened their anniversary seasons this month.

Astana Opera’s artists, representing the art of our country abroad, have given brilliant performances at various theatrical and concert venues for 10 years. Another proof of this is the performance of the talented soloist Serik Nakyspekov at the famous Abdylas Maldybayev Kyrgyz National Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, which has been writing its history for 80 years.

«This is my first performance in Kyrgyzstan, and I really liked it here. Dancers from Japan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan took part in a wonderful gala evening of stars. I already knew them, and it was at their invitation that I had the opportunity to perform before the opening of the 80th anniversary season of this opera house. I will not hide that I am very pleased with this collaboration, because touring gives impetus to the artists’ creativity and opens the way for new ideas,» Astana Opera’s soloist Serik Nakyspekov shared.

It should be noted that Serik’s stage partner was a Japanese ballerina, and they performed Riccardo Drigo’s Le Talisman Pas de Deux together. The residents and guests of Bishkek gave the number thunderous applause.

«Le Talisman Pas de Deux appeared quite a long time ago. This is a very beautiful number, with its own unique style, many jumps and spins, excellent dynamics. All this needs to be shown to the audience and done correctly. Otherwise, if you perform it smoothly and evenly, the singularity of the number will not be visible. The technique of each ballet is complex in its own way, but thanks to the teachers-repetiteurs in our ballet company, we overcome all this. I will add that Riccardo Drigo’s Le Talisman Pas de Deux is very famous among theatregoers all over the world. It is included in the programs of all international ballet competitions and in the repertoire of many world ballet companies. Marius Petipa and Pyotr Gusev’s choreography is distinguished by true mastery and style,» Serik Nakyspekov says.

Serik Nakyspekov is known in many countries of the world. Among his striking performances are Aram Khachaturian’s Spartacus and the Golden Slave in Schéhérazade choreographed by Michel Fokine to Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s music in Novosibirsk and Kyiv. He cut a brilliant figure in the gala ballets in Venice and Kazan, performed in Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake and The Nutcracker in the Netherlands. High art aficionados applauded his talent everywhere. In the very near future, the dancer’s performances can be seen in Moscow, Kazan and Minsk.

Photo: astanaopera.kz







