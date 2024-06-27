Kyrgyz-Chinese Trade and Economic Cooperation Center opened in Urumqi

A grand opening ceremony of the office of the Kyrgyz-Chinese (XUAR) Trade and Economic Cooperation Center was held in Urumqi (Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China), the press service of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan reported, Kabar reports.

The event was attended by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic Bakyt Torobaev.

The center is located on the territory of the Xinglong Industrial Park and occupies more than 400 square meters.

The cooperation center was authorized by the trade mission of the Kyrgyz Republic in China.

The main goal of the center is to create a platform for Kyrgyz and Chinese businesses through thematic meetings, events and presentations of projects on both sides. The center will provide up-to-date information on the investment potential of Kyrgyzstan, areas for investment and opportunities for joint cooperation between Kyrgyz and Chinese enterprises.

Xinglong Industrial Park, owned by the Xinjiang Xing Long Corporation, is interested in developing an industrial park in Kyrgyzstan. The Chinese side intends to attract a large number of companies to do business in Kyrgyzstan, which will help attract mutual investments, stimulate industrial modernization and innovation between the two countries.

The Xinjiang Xing Long Corporation owns the Xing Long Industrial Park in Urumqi, with a total area of ​​more than 300 thousand square meters. meters. There are more than 200 large and medium-sized companies operating in the park, whose annual tax contribution is more than 100 million yuan, and the number of employees exceeds 6 thousand people. The corporation's main activities include industrial real estate development, operation, investment promotion, enterprise management, consulting, supply chain management, warehousing and foreign investment.