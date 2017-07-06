Kyrgyz counterpart congratulates President Nazarbayev on his birthday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev congratulated President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on his birthday, kabar.kg reports with reference to the Information Policy Department of Kyrgyz President's Office.

"The successes of fraternal Kazakhstan, be it socio-economic achievements, implementation of world-class projects and the strengthening of the country's authority in the international arena, are all results of your far-sighted policy. Your rich professional and life path are the solid foundation of your successful, multifaceted and fruitful state activity, which enjoys the constant support of the people of Kazakhstan," the head of Kyrgyzstan said.

Almazbek Atambayev notes that he is convinced that the friendly and good-neighborly relations between the two states as well as their strategic partnership that are based on the principles of equal and mutually beneficial cooperation will continue to strengthen and develop for the benefit of both peoples.

Mr. Atambayev wished Nursultan Nazarbayev good health, successes in government activities, and the fraternal people of Kazakhstan peace and prosperity.