ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former Kyrgyz President Askar Akayev's son-in-law Adil Toiganbayev was detained at Kyrgyzstan's request in Dubai, the UAE, RIA Novosti reported citing the press service of the Kyrgyz Interior Ministry March 23.

The first Kyrgyz President Akayev was overthrown as a result of a tulip revolution in 2005 and left the country with his family. His son-in-law Toiganbayev, as well as a number of associates, were accused of corruption and were declared internationally wanted.

Toiganbayev has been wanted by law enforcement bodies of Kyrgyzstan since 2005 and is accused of a number of crimes, according to the country's interior ministry.

