    08:44, 04 October 2023 | GMT +6

    Kyrgyz FM meets with EU Special Rep for Central Asia Terhi Hakala

    Foreign policy
    Photo: Kabar News Agency

    Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev met with Special Representative of the European Union for Central Asia, Terhi Hakala, Kabar reports.

    The sides discussed the state and prospects of cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the EU, the progress of implementation of agreements following the Meeting of the Leaders of the European Council and the countries of Central Asia, held on June 2-3 of this year in Cholpon-Ata and the official visit of President of the European Council Charles Michel to Kyrgyzstan, as well as further plans to increase mutually beneficial cooperation both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of the regional agenda.

    The minister emphasized the importance of intensifying interaction in the development of trade, economic, inand vestment cooperation, in the field of security, as well as the further implementation of EU project and program activities in the Kyrgyz Republic.

    Following the meeting, the sides confirmed their readiness for the consistent implementation of agreements in order to expand partnership and interaction between Kyrgyzstan and the European Union.

