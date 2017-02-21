Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry’s explanation to Kazakh side on Atambayev’s statement to Euronews

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM First deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Dinara Kemelova received Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Bishkek Aimdos Bozzhigitov, Kyrgyz MFA informed, Kazinform refers to Kabar .

In connection with the commentary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan concerning the interview of President of the Kyrgyz Republic Almazbek Atambayev with Euronews TV channel on February 17, 2017, Dinara Kemelova brought to the attention of the Kazakh side the relevant information about the situation of 2010, when the closed borders in relation to the events of April revolution and restrictions imposed by the Kazakh side created serious problems for people. Including the situation that led to the death of some citizens of Kyrgyzstan. In particular, when because of the inability to cross the border legally, a group of young people tried to swim across the Chu River. There were reports of death of a child whose parents couldn't cross the border to render the child a medical care. Also, Kyrgyz First Deputy FM recalled that during that six-week period, there have been cases of death of seriously ill people due to lack of medicines. The suspension of supplies of vital medicines to Kyrgyzstan exposed a real threat to lives of thousands of people. The closing of borders resulted in the deterioration of the socio-economic situation of citizens and increased tensions in Kyrgyzstan.

"At the same time, in order to ensure further constructive interaction and cooperation it is necessary to get away from the debate on this issue and focus on the implementation of the tasks set by the leaders of our countries," Kemelova said.



In addition, the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan stressed that to date 4 checkpoints out of 12 remain closed, in violation of the intergovernmental agreement on checkpoints of the state border dated 25 December 2003.



Recall that in his interview with Euronews, Almazbek Atambayev was asked the question "Don't you think that the EEU reflects mostly the interests of Russia?" Kyrgyz President answered: "We need to trade; we need to collaborate with our neighbors. If we don't join the EAEU, the economic blockade would threaten the country. In 2010, when Kazakhstan made a blockade to us for 1.5 months, we even had human casualties. This happened because the blockade - a bad thing."