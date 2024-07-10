EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:39, 10 July 2024 | GMT +6

    Kyrgyz GDP amounts to 560bln soms in 1st half of year

    Kyrgyzstan
    Photo: Kabar

    In January-June 2024, the growth trend in key economic indicators continued, First Deputy Chairman of the National Statistics Committee of Kyrgyzstan Nazira Kerimalieva said, Kabar reports. 

    She said that the volume of gross domestic product in January-June of this year, according to preliminary estimates, amounted to 560 billion soms and increased by 8.1% compared to the corresponding period in 2023.

    Kerimalieva added that the growth was due to an increase in the production of goods - 28.8%, the provision of services - 51.7%, and tax revenues - 19.5%.

    Tags:
    Central Asia Kyrgyzstan Economy
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Currently reading
    x