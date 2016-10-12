Kyrgyz girl goes missing in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A national of the Kyrgyz Republic has been missing for several days in Almaty city.

The Almaty police are searching for 15-year-old Aiperi Suimonkulkyzy. According to preliminary data, the girl may live with her fellow countrymen in Almaty. If you have any information about her whereabouts, please call 254-46-08;8-771-407-48-52; 8-747-951-06-02 or 102.



Recall that another Kyrgyz girl - 19-year-old Diana Sovetkan went missing in Almaty city on October 2.



Sovetkan left home around 10:00 a.m. and disappeared. The young woman has been working as a nanny for a family in Almaty city for a good while. She was found alive four days later. Diana was held against her will by a man she met on social media