Kyrgyz gov't delegation arrives in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, in Ukimet uyi Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev is holding negotiations with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sapar Isakov, Kazinform refers to primeminister.kz.

According to the Prime Minister's press service, the delegation headed by the Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sapar Isakov includes the country's First Deputy Prime Minister Tolkunbek Abdygulov, Minister of Foreign Affairs Erlan Abdyldaev, Minister of Finance Adylbek Kasymaliev, Minister of Economy Artem Novikov, Chairman of the State Customs Service Azamat Sulaimanov, Chairman of the State Tax Service Oktiabr Abdykaimov, Chairman of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes Zamirbek Osmonov, Chairman of the State Migration Service Medetbek Aidaraliev, Deputy Chairman of the State Border Service Kanybek Isakov, and other officials.

Earlier, the sides held the narrow-format talks and currently, the meeting in an expanded format is being held in Ukimet Uyi.

It should be noted that the visit was initiated by the Kyrgyz side.