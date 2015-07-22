Kyrgyz government denounces assistance agreement with US

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The Kyrgyz government has denounced the Agreement between the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the United States of America Regarding Cooperation to Facilitate the Provision of Assistance signed on 19 May 1993 in Washington. The respective decree was signed by Prime Minister Temir Sariyev on July 21, Kazinform refers to AKI Press.

"In accordance with the given decree and Article 39 of the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic on International Treaties, the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic denounces the Agreement between the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the United States of America Regarding Cooperation to Facilitate the Provision of Assistance signed on 19 May 1993 since August 20, 2015," the government said in its statement. The Foreign Ministry should inform the U.S. Government about denouncement of the Agreement after the decree enters into force. The Kyrgyz government has explained the Agreement Regarding Cooperation to Facilitate the Provision of Assistance envisaged the following: Goods, supplies and other properties supplied or used in connection with U.S. assistance programs can be brought in or out of Kyrgyzstan or used in Kyrgyzstan free from tariffs, duties, customs fees, import taxes or other taxes and fees established in the Kyrgyz Republic Any American governmental or private organization responsible for implementation of U.S. assistance programs, any personnel of such organization, who are not Kyrgyz citizens or permanent residents, will be exempt from any incomes taxes, social contributions and other taxes, tariffs, fees, customs duties, import taxes and other similar taxes or payments levied on personal property, etc. Civilian and military personnel of the U.S. Government staying in the Kyrgyz Republic in connection with the U.S. programs will be granted status equal to that of administrative and technical personnel in the framework of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations of 18 April 1961.