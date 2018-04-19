Kyrgyz Government resigns

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed the decree on the resignation of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic, the press service of the Kyrgyz President reported, Kazinform has learnt from Kabar.

According to the decree, the persons who held the posts of prime minister, vice prime ministers, members of the government, will continue to fulfill their duties until the formation of a new composition of the government.



The decree of the president comes into force from the moment of its signing.