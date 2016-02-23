Kyrgyz Government to sell 49% shares of its flagship airline

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The Government of the Kyrgyz Republic charged the State Property Management Fund to announce an open competition for sale of 49% shares of the country's national air carrier JSC Air Kyrgyzstan.

An appropriate decree was signed by Prime Minister Temir Sariyev, Kazinform reports.

As is known, Air Kyrgyzstan was established and owned by the Kyrgyz Government on behalf of the State Property Management Fund.

The decision was taken under the country’s 2015-2017 State Property Privatization Program.