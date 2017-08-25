Kyrgyz govt structure and members approved

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The coalition of the majority at the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament) has supported the candidacy of Sapar Isakov for the post of Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, kabar.kg reports.

Sapar Isakov briefly talked about his program.

"This program was designed to be understood by every citizen. We divided it into two parts. I think that this program will be implemented. We have confidence in this. It was written not for two or three days, but for a month. Do not think that we were preparing earlier. In accordance with the president's instruction, within the framework of the 2040 strategy, a 5-year program was developed," he said.



The proposed composition of the new government:

The Prime Minister - Sapar Isakov (formerly the chief of the President's Office staff);

First Vice Prime Minister - Tolkunbek Abdygulov (Chairman of the National Bank);

Vice Prime Minister for Economic Affairs - Duishenbek Zilaliev (Chairman of the State Committee for Economic Cooperation and Cooperation);

Vice Prime Minister for Security Affairs - Temir Dzhumakadyrov (Secretary of the Security Council);

Vice Prime Minister for Social Affairs - Cholpon Sultanbekova (remains at her post);

Minister of Economy - Artem Novikov (head of the financial and economic analysis and monitoring of the development of the President's Office);

Ministry of Finance - Adylbek Kasymaliev (remains at his post);

Ministry of Agriculture, Food Industry, and Land Reclamation - Nurbek Murashev (remains at his post);

Ministry of Transport and Roads - Zhamshitbek Kalilov (remains at his post);

Ministry of Education and Science - Gulmira Kudaiberdiyeva (remains at her post);

Ministry of Justice - Uran Akhmetov (remains at his post);

Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Erlan Abdyldaev (remains at his post);

Ministry of Internal Affairs - Ulan Israilov (remains at his post);

Ministry of Emergencies - Kubatbek Boronov (remains in his post);

Ministry of Culture, Information, and Tourism - Tugolbai Kazakov (remains at his post);

Ministry of Health - Talantbek Batyraliev (remains at his post);

Ministry of Labor and Social Development - Taalaykul Isakunova (remains at her post);

The State Committee for Defense Affairs - Mirbek Kasymkulov (remains at his post);

The State Committee for National Security - Abdil Segizbayev (remains at his post).

The State Committee for Industry, Energy, and Subsoil Use - Ulan Ryskulov (deputy chairman of the same State Committee);

Chairman of the State Communications Agency - Nurbek Abaskanov (head of the Board of Directors of National Energy Holding Company JSC);

The head of the Government's Office Nurkhanbek Momunaliyev (head of the State Personnel Service).