Kyrgyz High Technology Park House opens in Silicon Valley

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Head of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Zhaparov, as part of a working visit to the city of San Francisco (USA), took part in the opening ceremony of the High Technology Park of the Kyrgyz Republic in Silicon Valley (HTP House in Silicon Valley), Kabar reports.

The event was attended by Kyrgyz IT specialists working in international technology corporations.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers, speaking at the event, noted the significance of this event.

“You, young people working in IT companies, are the pride of our country. Your innovation, talent and dedication make us stronger and more competitive on the world stage. Many of you work for great companies around the world, and we are proud of you. It would be great if we could attract your companies to open development centers in Kyrgyzstan. We believe in you, in your capabilities and are ready to support you at every stage of your path to success,” he said.

Akylbek Zhaparov emphasized the state’s readiness to support IT initiatives, adding that the goal of the Cabinet of Ministers is to make our country the best place for the development of the IT industry.