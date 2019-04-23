Kyrgyz, Kazakh drug distribution companies sign memorandum of cooperation

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Leading drug distribution companies of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan pharmaceutical company SANTO signed a memorandum of cooperation, KABAR reports.

On Apr. 18, journalists and leading drugs distribution companies from Kyrgyzstan visited the largest pharmaceutical company SANTO, located in Shymkent, Kazakhstan.

Following the visit, the parties reached an agreement on cooperation and signed a Memorandum on the further expansion and development of mutually beneficial cooperation.

Santo factory director Rustam Baigarin briefed about the history of cooperation of the company SANTO in Kyrgyzstan, tasks of the company to update and increase production in accordance with the requirements of GMP, replenishing the product portfolio, expanding trade and economic relations in order to increase the export potential of the enterprise.

He also noted that the company is a leading pharmaceutical company in Kazakhstan that meets the needs of the domestic market and actively develops exports to the markets of 8 countries - Russia, Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan.

After visiting the production facilities of the company, the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Cooperation with five distributors from the Kyrgyz Republic took place. The parties identified the following priority areas of cooperation:

- strengthening and development of foreign economic relations between companies;

- development of information and consulting and marketing interaction;

- cooperation in the field of business education and exchange of experience.

In particular, the sides agreed to assist in finding potential partners to promote the products and services of companies; in matters of participation in state competitive bidding for the supply of goods and services, market research, the study of commercial demand and offers, commodity-brand and price information in the pharmaceutical field; Information infrastructure development in support of mutually beneficial cooperation.

Aziz Turdiev, Director of Export and Strategic Business Development, noted that SANTO company manufactures its products according to high international GMP quality standards and has successful experience in launching new modern drugs for treating Kazakhstan patients.

"Now we are confidently moving to new markets, expanding our export potential. Today, SANTO proudly presented to our partners in Kyrgyzstan our production facilities in Shymkent, in the development of which our European partner invested more than USD 108 million. A memorandum signed with leading pharmaceutical distributors in Kyrgyzstan will allow us to actively develop our business in the Kyrgyz Republic. Our plans include access to new markets in Central Asia and Eastern Europe," he said in his speech.