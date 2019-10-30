Kyrgyz-Kazakh inter-ministerial consultations held in Bishkek

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM On Oct. 29-30, 2019 Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek hosted the consultations between foreign ministries of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, the press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry reported.

The consultations were held at the level of Deputy Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Nuran Niyazaliyev and Kazakhstan Marat Syzdykov with the participation of representatives of the responsible state bodies, KABAR reports.

A wide range of topical issues of bilateral cooperation in political, trade and economic, water-energy and cultural-humanitarian spheres, as well as tourism development between the two countries were discussed during the consultations.

The deputy foreign ministers paid special attention to the issues of cross-border cooperation, in particular, to improving the work of border crossing points and the unimpeded movement of goods across the Kyrgyz-Kazakh state border.

The sides considered the schedule of upcoming meetings and visits at the highest and high levels, including within the framework of inter-parliamentary cooperation, exchanged views on the issues of interaction within the framework of international and regional organizations.

The inter-ministerial consultations, which took place on the eve of the state visit of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Kyrgyzstan, scheduled for November this year, allowed the sides to synchronize their watches on key issues and outline the prospects for further cooperation.

As a result of the talks, the parties agreed to continue mutually beneficial cooperation in the spirit of friendship and good-neighbourliness, alliance and strategic partnership.