EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:23, 28 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Kyrgyz, Kazakh, Russian, Iranian presidents to visit China

    None
    None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to China from June 6 to 10, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will pay a working visit to China, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said Monday in Beijing, Xinhua reports.

    They will also attend the 18th Meeting of Council of Heads of States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

    Tags:
    SCO Russia Kyrgyzstan Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Politics China Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!