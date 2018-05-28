Kyrgyz, Kazakh, Russian, Iranian presidents to visit China

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to China from June 6 to 10, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will pay a working visit to China, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said Monday in Beijing, Xinhua reports.

They will also attend the 18th Meeting of Council of Heads of States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.