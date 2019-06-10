Kyrgyz Leader congratulates Tokayev on Presidential Election win

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has had a telephone conversation with President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Akorda press service informed.

The Kyrgyz Leader extended his congratulations to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the victory in the Presidential Election.



The parties confirmed their intention to further strengthen the Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations based on good neighborliness and friendship of the two countries.



The leaders also discussed the schedule of the oncoming meetings.