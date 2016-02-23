Kyrgyz MFA to check its Almaty-based Consulate General’s work

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The Foreign Office of the Kyrgyz Republic plans to send a commission to Almaty which will check the work of its Consulate General. State Secretary of the Kyrgyz MFA Daniyar Sadykov told it a meeting with Kyrgyz Diaspora yesterday, Kazinform reports.

The meeting was organized to discuss Kyrgyz people’s appeals regarding the activity of the Almaty-based Consulate General.

Earlier, local mass media informed of numerous claims received from Kyrgyz residents temporarily staying in the territory of Kazakhstan about the work of the Consular department.

The parties discussed also the issues of staying of Kyrgyz people in Kazakhstan, the interaction of the Consulate General with the Kyrgyz Diaspora in settlement of their problems , activation of cultural events and information work for the Diaspora after Kyrgyzstan’s accession to the EEU and other issues.