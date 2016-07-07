EN
    12:45, 07 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Kyrgyz PM stresses need to strengthen coop with Uzbekistan in all key areas

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Zheenbekov met with Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Uzbekistan Daniyar Sydykov on the occasion of the beginning of his diplomatic mission, the Kyrgyz Government's press service reports, Kazinform learnt from Kabar.

    The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the new ambassador would use his experience to further develop relations with Uzbekistan.

    He also stressed the need to strengthen cooperation with Uzbekistan in all key areas and the strengthening of good-neighborly relations with Uzbekistan taking into account President Almazbek Atambayev's meeting with the President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov on 24 June 2016 in Tashkent.

    In particular, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of holding the next meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on bilateral cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, as well as intergovernmental commission on delimitation and demarcation of the state border between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

     

    Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistan Politics News
