Kyrgyz President and German Chancellor will hold three hours of talks

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM German Chancellor Angela Merkel will arrive in Kyrgyzstan for official visit for the first time, head of the foreign policy department of the President's Office Sapar Isakov told journalists on Monday.

He noted that earlier in 1996 President of Germany visited Kyrgyzstan, Kabar said.

"Since there were no high-level visits. The meeting points out that Germany is interested to build up relations with Kyrgyzstan on the background of the positive changes taking place in the country. The bilateral meeting will be a continuation of contacts in 2012 and 2015. It will be a good logical continuation of the meeting of the two leaders," he said.

In addition, Sapar Isakov said that a meeting of leaders of the two countries will last for more than three hours.

"During this time, state leaders will exchange views on a broad spectrum. Also, issues of cooperation between the countries, including in the framework of the OSCE. As you know, Germany is the chair in this organization, and Kyrgyzstan is its participant," Isakov said.

He added that except the bilateral meeting, Angela Merkel will also meet with Speaker of Parliament Chynybay Tursunbekov.

"It is also expected meeting with civil society, in particular with the various NGOs," he said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will arrive in Kyrgyzstan on July 13.