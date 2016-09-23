EN
    12:31, 23 September 2016

    Kyrgyz President Atambayev to continue medical treatment in Moscow

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev has arrived in Moscow for medical treatment earlier this morning, Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service.

    "On recommendation of specialists and at the invitation of the Russian side, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Almazbek Atambayev has arrived in Moscow to continue treatment with doctors who had previously conducted an examination and treated him for heart disease," the press service said in a statement.

    Recall that on September 19 Atambayev felt unwell at the Ata Turk Airport in Istanbul and had to cancel his visit to New York where he planned to attend the 71st session of the UN General Assembly.

