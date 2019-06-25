Kyrgyz President condoles with Kazakhstan over Arys tragedy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a telephone conversation with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov during which the latter expressed condolences to the families of the victims and words of support to those injured in the explosions in the town of Arys in Turkestan region, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

The Kyrgyz President noted that Kyrgyzstan deeply condoles with the tragedy which entailed victims and destructions.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Sooronbay Jeenbekov and the fraternal people of Kyrgyzstan for their attention.