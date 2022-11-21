EN
    11:25, 21 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Kyrgyz President congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his election win

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his convincing landslide in the early presidential elections and wished his success, the Akorda press service reports.

    The Head of State thanked Sadyr Zhaparov for his congratulations assuring him of commitment to further strengthen multilateral cooperation. The sides noted the dynamic development of the Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan strategic partnership.

    As earlier reported, voting concluded in the presidential elections in Kazakhstan. 10,033 polling stations were opened countrywide. The third exit poll shows that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won 82.02% of the votes. The voter turnout made 70.6%.

    Photo: akorda.kz

