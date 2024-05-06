Kyrgyz President launches construction of new village

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov took part in a solemn ceremony of laying a time capsule at the site of the new village of Zhany-Barak, where Kyrgyz people resettled from the Barak exclave will live, Trend reports.

According to the Kyrgyz president's press service, the head of state emphasized the historical significance of this event for all Kyrgyz people, as the village of Barak was an exclave on the territory of Uzbekistan, and its residents experienced serious difficulties for many years due to partial isolation and restrictions on entering and exiting their homeland.

In his speech, Zhaparov recalled the signing of the agreement "On the Delimitation of Certain Sections of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek State Border between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Uzbekistan" on November 3, 2022, in Bishkek.

The president emphasized that Barak residents' relocation to the new territory of Kyrgyzstan will be an important step towards improving their living conditions and stability.

The master plan calls for 38-hectare construction of the new community. It includes awarding 8-acre plots for 164 residents, building 101 new dwellings, and giving plots to the adult children of new village members. House construction is slated to finish by August 31.