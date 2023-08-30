Kyrgyz President opens Barcelona Football Academy in Jalal-Abad

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov solemnly opened the Barcelona Football Academy in the country’s Jalal-Abad city on Tuesday.

The official ceremony was also attended by President of FC Barcelona Joan Laporta and representatives of this Club, Kabar reports.

This football academy is the 29th academy of Barcelona, which was created with the aim of finding and training talents throughout Kyrgyzstan. The academy is designed for 200 places for students who will live and study here, they also be taught by foreign specialists. In addition, about 2-3 thousand children will be able to attend sports sections in this academy. The Barcelona Football Academy in Kyrgyzstan meets the unified requirements of Spain.

Congratulating Kyrgyzstanis on the opening of the academy, Sadyr Zhaparov in his speech noted:

«We are pleased to open this vibrant, modern Barcelona Football Academy, which meets international standards and is a leader in the world football field. I will not be mistaken if I say that the construction of the football academy of the Barcelona club was one of the largest football infrastructure projects not only in the Kyrgyz Republic, but also in Central Asia as a whole.

I am sure that the opening of the academy will make a special contribution to the promotion of a healthy lifestyle among adolescents and young people living in the region, and raise a healthy young generation. The implementation of this project coincides with the goals of the National Development Program of the Kyrgyz Republic until 2026.»

At the end of his speech, on behalf of all Kyrgyzstanis, Sadyr Zhaparov thanked the distinguished guests for coming to the country and giving a real football holiday and wished the leadership and coaches of the academy success.